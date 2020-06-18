The deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in a brawl with Chinese troops was the deadliest clash between the two nuclear-armed nations in decades, but hardly the first.

The most violent encounter in decades between the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1914: A border China never agreed to

Related articles:

1962: India and China go to war

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1967: India pushes China back

1987: Bloodless clashes

2013: Push comes to shove in Daulat Beg Oldi

2017: Bhutan gets caught in the middle

2020: Brawls break out