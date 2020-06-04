Two teenage girls have been arrested over the death of 19-year-old Cian English, who fell from a Gold Coast apartment block.

He fell while allegedly being robbed at knifepoint last month.



Three men have already been charged with murder.

The girls were arrested this morning and are yet to be charged, however. The Gold Coast Bulletin reports they are expected to be charged with murder, robbery, deprivation of liberty, torture and stealing.

English's body was discovered at the base of an apartment complex at View Ave in the early hours of May 23.

Police say the three men tried to rob English and a friend at knifepoint.

"During the course of that, the victim has attempted to escape and has gone over the balcony and died," Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said last month.