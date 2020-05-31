Footage released on social media shows violent protesters in Philadelphia destroying rows of police cars and taking what they can out of them, in what's been described as "complete anarchy".

Several videos show police vehicles ablaze or with smashed windows, and protesters looting stores in the city.

POLICE CARS DESTROYED: Rioters destroy a line of police cars, ghost riding them into each other and setting them on fire in West Philadelphia.



MORE: https://t.co/Xm93XDEQV4 pic.twitter.com/8qcjnBHaHI — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) May 31, 2020

#BREAKING: Looting continues in #Philadelphia...Chopper 6 over 52nd/Walnut Streets in West Philly...as people storm a drug store and a clothing store. @6abc pic.twitter.com/foeq5J4Pp5 — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) May 31, 2020

Philadelphia is imposing a curfew from 6pm today, local time, in an attempt to curb the violence.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to urge local Philadelphia leaders to call in the National Guard.

A woman reacts while being arrested during a protest of the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo / Getty Images

"Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores. Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems," he tweeted.

Protests have also turned violent in Brooklyn, New York, with rioters taking over police cars and setting them on fire.

Things heating up in East Flatbush Brooklyn now. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/dP8JzjPJ4C — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

Curfews will continue in cities across the country as municipalities brace for further protests and unrest.

