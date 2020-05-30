The White House in the US is currently in lockdown, as protests escalate over the death of George Floyd.

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander said on Twitter that he was on lockdown inside the building as protests raged in the building's vicinity.

Photos show demonstrators gathering in Lafayette Park just outside the White House.

One video shows a man with a bandana around his neck spray-painting "F--k Trump" onto Freedman's Bank Building, which is adjacent to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Protests continue to multiply across the US after the George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed pressing his knee into Floyd's throat. He's since been arrested and charged with murder.

Never auto play 'the original sin of this country still stains our nation today' - Joe Biden meets with the family of George Floyd and speaks out against systemic racism. Video / Joe Biden

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called for calm and unity Friday after the first of several planned city protests over George Floyd's death turned violent, declaring, "Let not the story be about the riots and protests. Let's keep the focus on the life that was lost."

"I can tell you not to go out and demonstrate but the reality is it's going to happen," Hancock said at a news briefing, stressing he shared outrage over what he's called the "senseless and tragic murder" of Floyd in Minneapolis.

Jamela J. Pettiford sings during a protest with Former NBA player Stephen Jackson in response to the police killing of George Floyd. Photo / Getty Images

Hancock and Police Chief Paul Pazen blamed what they called a minority of agitators among peaceful protesters for inciting violence throughout downtown on Thursday. That violence included throwing rocks at police officers, setting small fires, and breaking windows and damaging cars at the state Capitol and at businesses. More protests were planned for Friday and Saturday. Pazen said three officers were injured and that 13 people were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief and assault.

Protests also spread to Phoenix, Denver, Memphis, Columbus and New York.

CNN headquarters in Atlanta 'destroyed'

A police car has been set on fire in Atlanta, where protesters were using barricades to break the windows of cruisers while others were jumping on the vehicles and shattering windshields as they demonstrated against the death of George Floyd.

BREAKING: Cops being attacked in lobby of CNN HQ in Atlanta; CNN newsroom employees are locked down floors above riotpic.twitter.com/7nijxhWiSV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

CNN Headquarters in Atlanta being destroyed; massive police presence



pic.twitter.com/dYnYNJj83a — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

Hundreds of protesters were confronting police outside CNN's downtown headquarters late Friday. Activists spray-painted a large CNN logo outside the building, breaking a window and tagging doors. One protester climbed on top of the CNN sign and waved a "Black Lives Matter" flag to cheers from the crowd.

Protesters pelted officers who came over with bottles, striking some of them. Other bottles thrown at authorities exploded behind the police line, but no officers appeared to get hit. Protesters chanted, "Quit your jobs."

The officers backed their line away from the group of protesters who were throwing objects at them.

Police ordered demonstrators to leave the street and threatened to arrest them if they did not leave quickly.

Protesters used accelerant to burn an American flag. People were watching the scene from rooftops, some laughing at skirmishes that broke out and vandalism by the protesters.

Protesters were also walking on the interstate in downtown Atlanta and appeared to be trying to block traffic.

The Georgia State Patrol has responded.

