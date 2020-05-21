Two people have been shot by a "terrorist armed with an AR-15" at the Westgate Entertainment District, a large shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona.

A suspect is reportedly in custody after at least two people were shot at on Wednesday evening, local time.

Arizona State Senator Martin Quezada saw the shooting.

"I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims," he tweeted.

Police have asked people to stay out of the Westgate area.

"Preliminary info is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody," Glendale Police posted on Twitter.

Update: there are no more reports of any active shooting. One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020



They later posted that the suspect had been caught and was in custody.

"Update: there are no more reports of any active shooting."

"One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe."

The senator said he saw two victims.

I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details 'til I speak to police. I'm ok. Lots of shaken up people. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

"Being told not to say anything else about details 'til I speak to police. I'm ok. Lots of shaken up people."