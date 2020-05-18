Warning: Distressing content

A US woman who gave birth in a bathroom at a Missouri meat packing plant has been charged with murder for allegedly leaving her newborn son to drown in a toilet.

Makuya Kambamba, 28, was jailed without bond after being charged on Friday with first-degree murder and several other counts in the baby's May 6 death.

Investigators said in court documents that Kambamba gave birth in a bathroom at the Smithfield Foods plant in Milan, where she works, KTVO-TV reported.

Court papers say she told officers that she saw the infant moving as he was face down in the toilet.

According to KTVO-TV, Ms Kambamba then sat back down on the toilet as she continued to have more contractions.

Kambamba allegedly didn't check on the baby boy again until about 30 minutes later, when a Smithfield nurse entered the bathroom.

An autopsy revealed evidence consistent with a drowning victim.

As well as being charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, Kambamba also faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

