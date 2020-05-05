A San Diego man has been slammed after he wore a KKK hood to a shopping centre after health officials asked its residents to wear a face mask in public.

The man was spotted at the Vons supermarket in Santee, California, sparking outrage by shoppers and a police investigation.

He was spotted walking down the aisles wearing a T-shirt, shorts, shoes and a white KKK hood, to the disbelief of fellow shoppers.

Tiam Tellez, one of several shoppers who captured photos of the hooded man, said several store employees repeatedly told the man to take the hood off or leave.

A photographer identified as Melissa S told the Times of San Diego that she took the man's picture and said she "was in disbelief" when she saw him.

A man wears a Ku Klux Klan hood in a Vons supermarket in Santee, California on Saturday. Local authorities say they're looking into the incident. Photo / Tiam Tellez

"He was behind me in line. Standing quietly. A man in a wheelchair [went] past and saluted him and he laughed.

"I took the photo because I couldn't believe what I was witnessing. I've grown up in Santee and have never seen such racism right before my eyes."

A KKK hood worn openly at a Vons in Santee, CA, near San Diego.



The area’s been a hub of white supremacist and skinhead activity for many years, earning the nickname Klantee. pic.twitter.com/uB5ai0wETB — Nico Pitney (@nicopitney) May 3, 2020

Melissa Hill, a spokesperson for Vons, confirmed Tellez's account and called the incident "alarming".

She said the unnamed customer ignored staff requests to remove the hood until he reached the checkout area. At that point, the man removed the hood and purchased his groceries before leaving, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Monday that deputies were not called to the scene Saturday, but "are looking into the matter and will pursue any appropriate criminal charges".

Santee's mayor, John Minto, called the man's hood "a sad reminder of intolerance".

"Santee, its leaders, and I will not tolerate such behaviour," Minto wrote in a statement. "Santee and its citizens are great, and this particular individual's actions are not representative of us as a people and a wonderful city."

The incident comes days after San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said businesses can refuse entry for customers without face masks.

The timing comes while people of colour in the United States grapple with the potential consequences of wearing face coverings like bandannas, especially black men, who fear being racially profiled as criminals or gang members.