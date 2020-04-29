The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Muslims to adapt, observing the holy month more at home than in the mosque, more online than in person, and with greater uncertainty about the future.

Sprawling banquets that convened crowds of relatives have shrunk to modest meals for immediate family. Imams who led prayers in packed mosques have been addressing the faithful over Zoom. And stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines have sapped the nighttime jubilance of cities with large Muslim populations, from Cairo to Jakarta, Indonesia, to Dearborn, Michigan.

For the world's 1.8 billion Muslims, the holy month of Ramadan is a social and spiritual high point, a time to gather with friends and family, and to focus on fasting, prayer and scripture.

But the coronavirus pandemic is transforming this Ramadan across the world, clearing out mosques, cancelling communal prayers and forcing families to replace physical gatherings with virtual meet-ups.

Ramadan, which most Muslims began observing on Friday or Saturday, is the month when Muslims believe God revealed the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Fasting from dawn to dusk for those who are able during this month is one of the five pillars of Islam.

But the coronavirus has added danger to many of the ways that Muslims have observed Ramadan for generations, forcing modifications.

Some mosques, where men and women normally pray shoulder to shoulder and crowds spill into the streets, have made efforts to space out the faithful to prevent contagion. Others, from Paris to New York to Mecca, toward which all Muslims pray, have shut their doors altogether.

The rigours of fasting have birthed a range of social customs. Families stay up all night or wake up before sunrise to eat. Breaking the fast and the nighttime meals that follow are opportunities to gather with relatives, entertain guests and, for the wealthy, give charity by offering drop-in meals at street banquets for the poor.

But for many, this will be a Ramadan like no other, observed more at home than at the mosque, more online than in person, and amid greater uncertainty about the future.

JOHANNESBURG Praying at home in South Africa on Friday as the country remained in lockdown. Photo / Gulshan Khan, The New York Times

ISLAMABAD Social distancing during Friday prayer. Photo / Saiyna Bashir, The New York Times

CAIRO Distributing food to the needy, an important Ramadan tradition. Photo / Sima Diab, The New York Times

SRINAGAR Praying on the banks of Dal Lake in Kashmir. Photo / Ahmer Khan, The New York Times

JEDDAH A Saudi father and daughter during iftar, a meal normally shared with many relatives. Photo / Iman Al-Dabbagh, The New York Times

KABUL The hills overlooking the Afghan capital on the first day of Ramadan. Photo / Jim Huylebroek, The New York Times

YANGON Buying takeaway food in Myanmar for iftar. Photo / Minzayar Oo, The New York Times

BROOKLYN Before the coronavirus outbreak, the Eyup Sultan mosque had never been closed. Photo / Gabriela Bhaskar, The New York Times

NEW DELHI The normally bustling courtyard of the Jama Masjid mosque in India's capital. Photo / Rebecca Conway, The New York Times

DEARBORN The Masjid Al-Salaam mosque in Dearborn, Mich., home to the largest Muslim population in America. Photo / Brittany Greeson, The New York Times

ISTANBUL The Suleymaniye Mosque. Turkey has imposed a four-day lockdown in 31 provinces. Photo / Tara Todras-Whitehill, The New York Times

SARAJEVO The grand mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina leading the Friday sermon at the empty Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque. Photo / Laura Boushnak, The New York Times

LAGOS Men relaxing after prayer in Nigeria. Photo / Yagazie Emezi, The New York Times

KUALA LUMPUR Housemates breaking fast together in Malaysia. Photo / Alexandra Radu, The New York Times

LOS ANGELES Dr. Saleh Kholaki leads members of the Islamic Center of Southern California in prayer via live-streaming from his home. Photo / Bryan Denton, The New York Times

YOGYAKARTA Distributing food for iftar in Indonesia. Photo / Ulet Ifansasti, The New York Times

PARIS The Grand Mosque, closed along with many others all over the world. Photo / Andrea Mantovani, The New York Times

BANGKOK Praying at the Islamic Centre of Thailand a few hours before Ramadan arrived with the sighting of the new moon. Photo / Adam Dean, The New York Times



