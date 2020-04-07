

A UK mayor has been expelled from the Labour Party after saying that Prime Minister Boris Johnson "deserved" the Covid-19 infection which has seen him admitted to intensive care.

Sheila Oakes, who is mayor of the Derbyshire town of Heanor, went on Facebook to say: "he completely deserves this and he is one of the worst PMs we've ever had".

Sheila Oakes has apologised for saying that Boris Johnson "deserves this". Photo / Supplied

Her comments were in response to calls for the British public to say a prayer for the ailing Prime Minister.

Her comments generated a furious response online and led to her local branch of the Labour Party expelling her, saying they were "appalled and very disappointed".

The Labour leader of Amber Valley District Council, Chris Emmas-Williams, told the Press Associated that he had been flooded with complaints about Oakes.

Emmas-Williams said Oakes had "apologised to me personally, on Facebook and BBC Radio Derby", adding a full internal party investigation would be conducted.

Writing on Facebook, he said: "As leader of the Council and Labour Group I am appalled and very disappointed by the comments posted on Facebook by Cllr Sheila Oakes.

"There is no place in politics for personal and hurtful comments no matter how angry you are. I asked Cllr Oakes to remove the comments and apologise immediately after it was brought to my attention.

"In no circumstances can I or the Labour Group condone this sort of behaviour, it is not in being with the standards expected in public life or office.

"A full investigation will take place and appropriate action will be taken in line with the Labour Party rules and regulations."

Emmas-Williams later said: "We wish the Prime Minister, and all who are suffering this awful disease, a speedy recovery and send love and solidarity to them and their families."

Oakes told BBC Radio Derby: "I made a mistake."

