The first New Zealander has died of coronavirus and another 63 cases were reported today, while the Government strives to clear up confusion and enforce its rules and restrictions for the level four lockdown. Get all the important news and read the full stories in the links below.

Key developments in NZ

• New Zealand has its first death because of coronavirus. A woman in her 70s died in Greymouth Hospital early this morning, after testing positive for the virus on Friday morning. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was "devastating news" – but it brings home why New Zealand moved to alert level four. "Today's death is a reminder of the fight we have on our hands," she said. There are 63 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, bringing the total to 514 cases, with nine patients in hospital.

• Some New Zealanders have been confused by mixed messages over what they can and cannot do during the lockdown - but an update has made it patently clear what the expectation is, answering some key questions about what would break the rules.

There have been people out and about at Bethells Beach during the lockdown. Photo / Michael Craig

• If you happen to spot someone flouting the lockdown restrictions, police have launched a new online form to report those breaching the rules. Police Commissioner Mike Bush urged people to use it to report isolation breaches or businesses continuing to operate when they are not part of the essential workforce., rather than calling police.

Around the world

• Spain has registered a record number of coronavirus deaths in a single day, and the army is being given emergency powers to transfer bodies because undertakers are unable to cope. The number of deaths in Spain from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours is 832, putting Spain now firmly in second place as the worst-hit nation, behind Italy.

Spain attempts to fight back against Covid-19 as its infected and death toll rises. Video / Sky News

• United States President Donald Trump has issued a "strong travel advisory", but has opted against a quarantine for New York. Trump had earlier considered the quarantine after New York's confirmed cases rose above 50,000 - and more than 700 deaths - but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the idea "preposterous". Confirmed US coronavirus-related deaths doubled in two days, hitting 2000. It took about a month from the first confirmed death for the United States to record 1000, but the toll has risen rapidly, and officials say the worst is yet to come.

President Trump said Saturday he is considering an "enforceable" quarantine affecting residents of the metro New York area amid the coronavirus pandemic. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said shortly afterward that he doesn't "even like the sound of it" Video / CBS News

Analysing the economy

• Need some advice on how to cope with the gloomy economic forecasts? Liam Dann provides some thoughts on how to stay sane in a world of grim economic news, Diana Clement provides advice on where there are opportunities to find work, and Mary Holm answers your questions and provides financial tips for the months ahead.

Auckland's Queen Street has been largely deserted during the lockdown. Photo / Brett Phibbs

• Meanwhile, after yesterday's reports on the uncertain futures of major players in the airline industry, Finance Minister Grant Robertson has confirmed the Government is in direct talks about assistance with New Zealand's major airports, which have plunged from profit machines to credit risks in a matter of weeks.

The waiting game

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett will be taking a pay cut. Photo / Getty

• After All Blacks coach Ian Foster revealed he and his coaching staff were taking pay cuts, standout first five-eighth Beauden Barrett has confirmed that the players will be doing the same.

• Finally, what are New Zealand Olympians to do when their main goal gets postponed until next year? For legendary rower Hamish Bond, training is still on the agenda, but he also has his own coronavirus concern: his wife Lizzie is continuing her vital work at Tauranga Hospital.

Check our graphic for the latest case numbers in New Zealand and around the world.