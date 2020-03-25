A further 28 people have died in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in the United Kingdom to 465.

They included a 47-year-old who did not have an underlying health condition.

The others who died, including one person aged 93, did have underlying health conditions.

Britain has about 8300 cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ireland has grown by 235 in 24 hours. There are now 1564 cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths, according to the health department.

Messages of support are seen in a shop window in Windsor.

Over half a million people have now signed up as volunteers to help vulnerable people amid the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is "coping very well indeed under the most challenging possible circumstances", adding that the Government was "massively ramping up" testing.

But there were still reports of people flouting restrictions.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Despite Government advice to stay at home today we've had reports of lots of people having barbecues on the moorlands and this is very dangerous.

"It poses a huge risk of fire, is a risk to the environment and ties up our firefighters who may be needed for more serious incidents."

This evening, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson took part in the weekly Audience of Her Majesty The Queen by telephone from his Downing Street office.



The Prince of Wales tested positive for Covid-19. Clarence House announced that Prince Charles, 71, is self-isolating at home in Scotland with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, who does not have the virus.

A statement said Charles had "mild symptoms" and the couple had received tests on the NHS in Aberdeenshire after meeting the requirements for testing.

The Queen has been pictured at Windsor Castle as she held her weekly audience with the Prime Minister by telephone.

Pictures posted on Twitter by the Royal Family and the Prime Minister shows the Queen on an old fashioned phone in her Berkshire royal residence and Boris Johnson in his Downing Street office holding a phone to his ear.

The Queen is expected to make a public address to the nation at some point in the coming weeks and is likely to pay tribute to health workers treating the sick, sympathise with bereaved families and offer support to the nation living with the restrictions aimed at combating the virus.

People use social distancing as they queue to enter a supermarket in Windsor.

The Government has ordered 10,000 medical ventilators designed by vacuum cleaner company Dyson, the BBC reported.

To combat the global coronavirus outbreak, the UK is trying to boost the number of ventilators available to its health service by using some from private hospitals and manufacturing more domestically if possible.

"Dyson have received uk govt order for 10,000 ventilators designed and made from scratch. Will also produce an additional 5000 of which 1000 will be donated to uk. 4000 to other countries," BBC Business Editor Simon Jack said on Twitter.

Dyson's ventilators will be available in early April, Jack added.

A man walking a dog past graffiti with the writing, "Wash Your Hands, We're In This Together", on the Lower Newtownards Road in Belfast.

A new 4000 bed field hospital to treat coronavirus patients will be functioning as of next week, the Health Secretary has announced.

Matt Hancock confirmed that NHS Nightingale would be built with the help of military assistance at London's ExCel Centre and be comprised of two wards, with the capacity for 2000 beds in each.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the international community will work together to face the "unprecedented challenge" of getting stranded citizens home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Raab was speaking after a conference call discussed the implications of the global crisis, with foreign ministers from the G7 group of industrialised nations taking part.



Raab was speaking after a conference call discussed the implications of the global crisis, with foreign ministers from the G7 group of industrialised nations taking part.

The Foreign Secretary said: "Today, I've agreed to work together to intensify international co-operation to support vulnerable countries, pursue a vaccine, protect the world economy, and enable our citizens who are stranded to get home safely."

The discussion between G7 members the UK, United States, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, and Canada, plus the EU centred on issues such as "preventing further crises and strengthening resilience of the most vulnerable countries".