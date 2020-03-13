Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In a statement Thursday night, Justin Trudeau's office said: "Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive.

"She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," it said.

Earlier Thursday, Trudeau also went into isolation as Sophie awaited test results.

The statement said he is in "good health with no symptoms."

"As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," the PMO said.

"Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently."

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever, late on Wednesday night, Trudeau's office said.

Her symptoms had subsided, she said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie's results," the earlier statement said.

His office said the doctor's advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself.

I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. She‘s feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 12, 2020

- additional reporting AP