A wheelchair-bound pensioner was bludgeoned to death on Valentine's Day last year after complaining about his upstairs neighbour "dealing drugs", a court has heard.

"Gentle" Alan Wyatt was allegedly murdered by Michael Bryant, 36, after he told him he was "fed up with his behaviour" above his home in Kent, UK.

Bryant is on trial accused of inflicting "catastrophic head injuries" on the 68-year-old amputee before starting a fire in his property.

He denies murder and arson over the February 2019 incident.

Advertisement

Witnesses discovered the blaze around 10.30am on February 14 last year and were met "with a scene of horror" with flames up to two metres high coming from the area next to Wyatt's bed.

The accused, who lived in the upstairs flat, was arrested in the early hours as he slept in a doorway. His face was still spotted with Wyatt's blood, projected, it is alleged, as he battered his vulnerable victim to death.

Prosecutor Oliver Saxby told the court: "Alan Wyatt [was] an increasingly disgruntled neighbour whose misfortune it was to live under the defendant's flat and who had begun to get fed up with the defendant and his behaviour.

"He was by all accounts a friendly man often seen by passersby sitting in his wheelchair outside his address having a cigarette."

Wyatt's kindness was "readily exploited" by Bryant, allegedly a habitual heroin and crack cocaine user and occasional drug dealer, the court heard.

The pensioner made it clear he was unhappy with the various comings and goings from Bryant's flat, the court heard.

Wyatt had complained about the incidents that were going on at Bryant's home, which was being used as a base by local drug runners. Just six days before his death, Wyatt informed police about his concerns.

On the morning of Valentine's Day, Wyatt received horrific head injuries.

Advertisement

His face had been stoved in and was bludgeoned with a heavy object while an attempt had been made to set his body on fire.

Bryant initially denied being anywhere near the flat, but then eventually admitted he was there when Wyatt was attacked.

Prosecutor Oliver Saxby said: "There's absolutely nothing to suggest that there was anyone else present when Alan Wyatt was attacked.

"It is a last-ditch attempt by a guilty man to escape responsibility for the unspeakable crime he has committed."

Wyatt had had his left leg amputated after developing circulation problems in 2014 and relied on a wheelchair and mobility scooter to get around. He also wore a colostomy bag.