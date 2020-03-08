Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the Queen for a church service in Windsor on Sunday.

This is the first time Meghan, 38, and the Queen, 93, have seen each other since the bombshell announcement on January 6 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are quitting as senior members of the Royal Family.

Harry, 35, looked relaxed and smiling as he drove to the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park, where his grandmother was attending the service.

Harry and Meghan are currently visiting the UK for a series of final engagements as working royals.

The royal couple have left baby Archie at home which has reportedly left the Queen disappointed she will not get the chance to see her great-grandson again.

Queen Elizabeth II was looking forward to seeing her grandson and his wife. Photo / Max Mumby, Indigo via Getty Images

It is understood the Queen wanted to support the royal couple by inviting them today.

A source told People: "It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church.

"It's telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family they all love each other."

Yesterday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

Meghan and Harry arrive for one of their last official engagements. Video / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall. Photo / Karwai Tang, WireImage

Harry, who attended the event at the South Kensington venue in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, wore a mess dress uniform complete with medals awarded from two tours of Afghanistan.

It is the final time that the duke will go on an engagement in his official Royal Marines capacity, having inherited the rank of Captain General from his 98-year-old grandfather Prince Philip in 2017.

Meghan, who arrived at the venue with a huge smile on her face, wore a red full-length £1295 ($2658) Safiyaa dress, jewelled Simone Rocha earrings, and red Aquazurra heels.

She and Harry were greeted by five members of the Royal Marines, before they were escorted to the royal box to enjoy a night of musical entertainment for the Royal Marines Association - The Royal Marines Charity.

Members of the Royal Marines showcased their musicianship and pageantry during the two-day festival, which is marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

It is also marking the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain's Commandos. Proceeds are going to the Royal Marines Association - The Royal Marines Charity, and cancer support charity CLIC Sargent.

Warrant Officer Reg Sheen, the festival manager, said it was "absolutely fantastic" to see the Sussexes and that he was "delighted" that Harry was the force's Captain General.

"The reaction they got from the audience when they arrived was very emotional for the Royal Marines."

As crowds marvelled at the couple, their body language suggested that the pair were dealing with the evening in very different ways.

While Meghan seemed to embrace the spotlight, Harry seemed ill at ease, a body language expert has said.

Prince Harry and Meghan. Photo / Karwai Tang, WireImage

Speaking to the Mirror, body language expert Judi James said it was clear the couple were trying to make a statement as they once again co-ordinated their outfits.

She also compared Meghan to the First Lady of the United States: 'The statuesque styling looks like a power statement as it closely mirrors the recent looks worn by the First Lady of America, Melania Trump, and Meghan's body language reflects that mood of star status, confidence and resilience.'

This is while she claimed Harry looked like he was sweating and said it looked as though he "might be struggling".

"Harry looks like a man in a hurry, striding out ahead as he leads his wife by the hand, Meghan's backward tilted posture looks straight off a runway as she smiles to engage with the crowds and her hosts."

James added that Harry looked to be suffering from some tension and appeared to be restless - fiddling with his fingers, suggesting "mounting pressure".

Harry and Meghan have embarked upon a series of high-profile engagements in recent days, ahead of their departure from public life after March 31 - a day that has been branded "Megxit".

The event comes one day after Harry officially opened the Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire, a museum charting British motor racing through the years, alongside Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Prince was driven to the doors of The Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire yesterday morning in a £65,000 electric Mercedes EQC 400 AMG by six-time champion Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Meghan made a surprise trip to the National Theatre in London on Thursday, releasing photographs of her tour via the couple's Instagram account yesterday.

The Duchess, who is patron of the theatre, was shown VR technology aimed at helping people "better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality".

She also visited a comprehensive school in east London on her second day back in the UK.

The couple also attended the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday evening to recognise the achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel. The annual event celebrates the achievements of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.

Meghan presented the Celebrating Excellence Award during the event, saying: "'Its very nice to be back. Its the third year I've had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here. It's just the most inspiring space.

"When we were watching the [nomination] videos all the way in Canada we had the same moment of 'how are you going to choose?' Well, we've done our best.'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall. Photo / Karwai Tang, WireImage

On Wednesday, Harry waved to well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace as he was driven away in a Range Rover after a series of internal meetings with his team. It came after they had a "heart to heart" for four hours in her private apartments at Windsor Castle on Sunday about his imminent departure from the Royal Family.

Harry is said to have requested the meeting, and the Queen - who last saw her grandson during their showdown at Sandringham in January after Harry broke the news that he and Meghan were quitting - was happy to agree.

The Queen is believed to have told her grandson that she was keen to keep the door open for him and Meghan to return, and stressed that he would be welcomed back from Canada at any time.

Harry has been staying at Frogmore Cottage, the couple's home on the Queen's Windsor estate, since returning to the UK. He and Meghan have agreed to pay back £2.4 million in taxpayer funds used to rebuild the property in light of their decision to move to North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan meet band members as they attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall. Photo / Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool, Getty Images

The Sussexes attended the previous annual Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony in February 2019, when the Duchess was heavily pregnant with Archie. They were last seen together on an official engagement on January 7 when they visited Canada House to thank the nation for hosting them during their festive break in Canada.