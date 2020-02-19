A blind and deaf elderly woman was raped by an employee at an aged-care facility in Queensland last year.

Allegedly the 21-year-old claimed he was changing her incontinence pads when he visited the elderly woman's room but instead began to rape her, The Townsville Bulletin has reported.

"It's not the first time. It's been going on since I got here, and it happened to me earlier this week too," the victim reported in court documents.

She could not identify her attacker due to being blind and partially deaf, however, sperm found inside the elderly women matched the young employee.

The incident first came to light when the woman told another staff member at the care facility that a man had "used" her overnight.

Her attacker has since been fired from the care facility and has been remanded for his next court appearance, The Townsville Bulletin reports.

A spokesperson at the aged care facility said it would be inappropriate to comment on the matter.