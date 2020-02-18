A teen rapist and murderer was caught on CCTV footage just minutes before his brutal crime.

According to The Sun, Joseph Trevor, 19, raped and stabbed 18-year-old Megan Newton eight times in Stoke, England, early last year.

Staffordshire Police released CCTV footage that shows Trevor and Newton entering her flat. A few hours later the 19-year-old is seen leaving the flat using Newton's key.

The young female football coach was attacked after inviting Trevor back to her flat because he was allegedly too drunk to go home.

Megan Newton, 18. Photo / Staffordshire Police

Joseph Trevor has been jailed for 21 years. Photo / Staffordshire Police

"He raped and murdered her in the early hours of April 20. He did so at her flat," Adrian Keeling, the prosecutor, told Stafford Crown Court.

"She invited him back as an act of kindness. He got so drunk on drink and drugs and could not go home to his parents."

"He raped her and stabbed her in the back eight times."

CCTV footage captured Newton inviting the 19-year-old up to her apartment. Photo / Staffordshire Police

According to Keeling, Trevor took "drink and drugs, ketamine and maybe cocaine. He was very intoxicated."

According to police, when Trevor was searched at the station a bag of white powder was found which was believed to be ketamine.

Trevor was seen ditching Newton's keys after he brutally raped and murdered her. Photo / Staffordshire Police

The young women's body was found by a staff member at her housing complex run by charity Arch, an organisation to support cases of domestic abuse and homelessness.

Newton's family have spoken about the promising women's death, stating: "We just can't believe what's happened. Our hearts are broken and our family is devastated."

"Meg was a beautiful young woman who had everything to live for."

"She was a young woman in the prime of life, so precious and loving and such a big part of our lives. We just adored her."

Trevor had initially denied the charges at his initial hearing last June, but now has pleaded guilty to the murder of Newton as well as two charges of rape.