A Thai soldier who rampaged through a bustling shopping mall and a nearby army camp, killing at least 21 people, has been fatally shot by security forces, an official said.

"The police have killed the perpetrator and rescued eight hostages. Some were wounded," said one of the security sources.

Both declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

AP reports that officials said the soldier was angry over a financial dispute.

The sergeant engaged police in an hours-long standoff in Thailand after he reportedly shot his commanding officer, took several military firearms and drove a stolen Humvee to a mall.

The chaotic violence triggered a tense standoff with the gunman, who was holed up in the mall into the early morning. The alleged shooter, toting an assault rifle and clad in camouflage and a helmet, was identified by authorities as 32-year-old Jakrapanth Thomma, a sergeant in the Thai military.

The attack is at least the second mall shooting in Thailand this year. On January 9, a masked gunman fatally shot three people, including a 2-year-old boy, while he robbed a jewellery store in the city of Lopburi, the Associated Press reported. A suspect was arrested, reportedly confessed and said he had not meant to shoot anyone, according to the AP.

Saturday's violence began about 3.30pm local time, when police say Thomma fatally shot his commanding officer, took several military firearms and drove about 14km in a stolen Humvee to the Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, where he fired at shoppers and drivers on the packed roadways. The city, also known as Korat, is about three-and-a-half hours by car from Bangkok.

The precise movements of the gunman throughout the city remain unclear. Authorities have not said how many people died at the army camp and how many were killed at the shopping mall. At least 31 people were reported injured.

A police officer in Nakhon Ratchasima told the AP by phone that the killing began when the alleged gunman fatally shot another soldier and a woman and wounded a third person before he escaped with guns and ammunition.

Police said they retrieved the shooter's mother from neighbouring Chaiyaphum province, about 95km away, and planned to use her to negotiate with the suspect.

"We don't know why he did this," Thai Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit earlier told Al Jazeera.

"It appears he went mad."

It is relatively easy to legally obtain a gun in Thailand. Beyond military use, a prospective gun owner needs to show a valid reason for owning a gun, such as hunting or self-defence. The minimum age to own a gun in Thailand is 20, and the owner must pass a criminal-background check.

The annual rate of gun deaths in 2016 in Thailand was 2.54 per 100,000 people, according to the University of Sydney's School of Public Health. The rate in the United States was 11.96 deaths per 100,000 people in the same year. Over the past several years, the total number of gun deaths in Thailand has fallen from 3420 in 2007 to 1729 in 2016.

Officials said the soldier, angry over a financial dispute, first killed two people and then went on a far bloodier rampage, shooting as he drove to a busy mall where shoppers fled in terror.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich said Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma was behind the attack in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand's relatively poorer and rural northeastern region.

Much of the shooting took place at Terminal 21 Korat, an airport-themed mall filled with colourful Lego sculptures, a merry-go-round and huge replicas of landmarks from around the world.

Video taken outside the mall showed people diving for cover as shots rang out mid-afternoon on Saturday. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just finished eating and were driving away when she heard gunfire.

"First I saw a woman run out from the mall hysterically," said Nattaya, who shot video of the scene on her phone. "Then a motorcycle rider in front of her just ran and left his motorcycle there."

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in small batches by police while they searched for the gunman.

"We were scared and ran to hide in toilets," said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of those rescued by police. She said seven or eight people hid in the same room as her.

"I am so glad. I was so scared of getting hurt," she said.

Shortly before midnight, police announced they had secured the above-ground portion of the mall, but were still searching for the shooter. About 16 hours later, officials held a news conference outside the mall to announce the gunman was fatally shot.

The officials did not release any details.

Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep told Thai media the first person killed was the commanding officer of the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, in which the suspect also served. He said the gunman had fired at others at his base and took guns and ammunition before fleeing in the Humvee.

City and neighbourhood police officers, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorised to release information, said the man fired shots as he drove to the mall.

Thai Rath television aired mall security camera footage showing a man with what appeared to be an assault rifle.

The man also posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage.

A photo circulated on social media that appeared to be taken from the Facebook page shows a man wearing a green camouflaged military helmet while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him.

Jakrapanth's profile picture shows him in a mask and dressed in military-style fatigues and armed with a pistol. The background image is of a handgun and bullets. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the shooting began.

Terminal 21 Korat, a multi-level glass and steel mall, is designed to resemble an airport terminal, complete with a mock control tower and departure gates. A large model passenger jet dangles from wires beside one of the main escalators.

Each of its seven retail floors is decorated to represent a different country. A giant replica of Paris' Eiffel Tower soars to the ceiling, while a model of London's Big Ben dominates another area, and a massive model of California's Golden Gate Bridge spans an open courtyard. A two-storey golden Oscar statue towers over a food court.

Many malls in Thailand, including Terminal 21's namesake in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at entrances manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Checks on those entering are often cursory at best.

Gun violence is not unheard of in Thailand. Firearms can be obtained legally, and many Thais own guns. Mass shootings are rare, though there are occasional gun battles in the far south of the country, where authorities have for years battled a long-running separatist insurgency.