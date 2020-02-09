A new search to find the wreckage of the MH370 plane could be launched in just a few months, reports say.

Families of the victims and the Malaysian government are working together to send seabed searchers, Ocean Infinity, on a hunt for the missing plane, according to News Corp.



Former Australian investigators reportedly felt rushed into looking for the plane in the wrong area and are welcoming the new search.

A total of 32 pieces of the plane have been found since it vanished on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board.

One of those pieces seems to be from the internal fin of the vortex generator.

If confirmed, it could determine that the engine shattered on impact, meaning the plane was not in a controlled glide when it went down.

"We've had been getting things rolling so we can make an announcement," said Malaysian lawyer Grace Subathirai Nathan, who lost her mother on the flight.

"The Transport Minister is open to reviewing a proposal. We are trying to make sure that the proposal is airtight and doesn't get rejected for some vague reason so we have been working quietly with parties involved to try and bring that to fruition."

She also says she hopes data from the military radar that was tracking the plane would no longer be seen as national security so they could use it to investigate the findings.

Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Plunkett said the Malaysian Government is only willing to commit to the search on a "no find no fee" basis.

The disappearance of MH370 remains one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history.