Aussies are breathing a collective sigh of relief this morning after the thirsty country was showered with rain.

Sydney was especially drenched, with rain bucketing down across the city and causing a few issues for morning commuters.

Rain flooded roads in the CBD, even forcing the light rail to shut briefly.

But the flooding across the city wasn't met with the usual grumbling from morning commuters, instead everyone seemed to embrace the much-needed rain.

It is absolutely pouring in Sydney today! What a way to wake up! Sweet sweet rain...we welcome you with open arms! Even better, it’s reaching the NSW fire front...so thankful! #sydney #rain #sydneyrain pic.twitter.com/rebDrgL0Cf — Melissa Elias (@MelissaJElias) January 16, 2020

The wild weather has already caused flash flooding in other parts of the country, with rain expected to continue today and into the weekend for much of Australia's east, stretching all the way from Queensland down to Tasmania.

In Queensland, Palen Creek, near Mount Barney and the NSW border, has already received a whopping 166mm.

A second weather system is also forecast to form on Monday, bringing heavy thunderstorms and a massive rain event further inland, potentially bringing showers to drought-weary farmers.

Enjoying a blissful swim in the rain hoping Sydney isn’t the only place where it’s falling! #sydneyrain #swimmingintherain pic.twitter.com/WpwO8Wsqc2 — Therese Spruhan (@reseyspru) January 16, 2020

Victorians who prayed for rain had their prayers answered this week when a major thunderstorm brought lightning and filled the water gauges with more than a month's worth of rain in some parts. Melbourne also experienced heavy showers, triggering road warnings as water flooded the city.

The same storm brought heavy rain north. Canberra experienced a severe thunderstorm, as did the NSW coast from Wollongong all the way to Newcastle.