A New Zealander has been convicted of possessing hundreds of lewd photos of children and women on rides at a Gold Coast amusement park.

The images included upskirt images of young girls and pictures of adult women with their breasts exposed.

The photos were taken by Movie World cameras positioned near rides usually used to sell fun snaps to the public.

Myles Andrew Lyster was sprung after Movie World bosses discovered he emailed the photos to himself.

Advertisement

When police swooped on Lyster's Gold Coast home they also found four graphic sexual images of girls aged between six and 11.

Lester's Facebook page states he attended St Patrick's College, Silverstream in Wellington and Kuranui College in the Wairarapa.

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to possessing child exploitation material and using a restricted computer without consent.

Crown prosecutor Jessica Guy said police found 260 compromising images and videos when they searched his home on August 9, 2018.

"The images included adult women with shirts going up on rides and 13 depicted 'upskirt' images of children," she said.

Guy said as a part of his job at Movie World he has access to the photos taken by cameras position on the rides which are then made available for sale to the public.

Accidentally explicit images are not sold.

The theme park went to police when they discovered Lyster has been forwarded photos of women and children in compromising positions to himself.

Advertisement

"It was a breach of trust not only with the employers but also the public and the patrons at the theme park," Guy said.

The dates the photos and videos were taken are not known as a full brief was not prepared as Lyster indicated at an early stage he was going to plead guilty.

Lyster's Linked In page claims he started work at the theme park in 2005.

He was sacked from his job as a computer photo operator at Movie World and has been unemployed ever since.

Guy told the court that during the search Lyster told police they would find a USB containing four child abuse images of girls.

"The crime is not a victimless one and it has been repeatedly said it supports an industry which takes advantage of vulnerable children," she said.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced Lyster to six months prison which was wholly suspended. He was also placed on two years probation.

Lyster had no previous criminal history.