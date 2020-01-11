Scott Morrison has conceded there are things he could have handled better in terms of the Australia's devastating bush fires.

The prime minister – who on Sunday announced a new $A76 million package to provide counselling to firefighters and residents in affected communities – has come under criticism for not doing enough at a national level to prepare for the bushfires which have taken the lives of 28 Australians.

Morrison, who plans to take a proposal for a bush fires royal commission to cabinet in coming weeks, has also faced insults and anger from locals as he visited bushfire-hit areas.

"There are things I could have handled on the ground much better," Morrison told ABC TV.

"These are sensitive, emotional environments.

"Prime ministers are flesh and blood too in how they engage with these people.

"When I went there I went there in good faith, with Jenny on occasions, to provide what consolation I could. They're very strained environments … you would do things differently and learn from every event but the important thing is the actions we have taken."

Firefighter dies as conditions ease in Victoria

The Victorian bushfire death toll has risen to four after a firefighter died battling a blaze in the state's alpine region.

Father-of-two Bill Slade was named by the Herald Sun after he was killed by a falling tree.

"The 40+ year firefighter is survived by his wife and two children," Genevieve Alison tweeted.

The 60yo from Wonthaggi was presented with his 40 year Parks Vic member recognition in November. The day he was killed, he was working as part of a taskforce consolidating the fire edge in Omeo @theheraldsun — Genevieve Alison (@GenevieveAlison) January 11, 2020

The Forest Fire Management Victoria firefighter from Parks, Victoria was killed while battling a blaze in the Omeo area on Saturday, Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp confirmed.

"Family and fellow emergency personnel are being informed and will be supported," Forest Fires Management Chief Fire Officer Chris Hardman said in a statement.

"The safety and wellbeing of our people is our highest priority."

The firefighter's death will be investigated by Victoria Police, who will prepare a report for the coroner.

It comes after another Forest Fires Management worker Mat Kavanagh, 43, died on duty when his vehicle crashed on the Goulburn Valley Highway on January 3.

Mick Roberts from Buchan and Maramingo Creek man Fred Becker were also killed in the fires at East Gippsland on New Year's Day.

Sydney Opera House lights up to support firefighters

The Sydney Opera House lit up its sails on Saturday night in a show of support for those in fire-ravaged communities and the firefighters who are still fighting the blaze.

The colourful display featured images from photographers who have been capturing the fires that have been going on for months.

The message is a positive one and has a special focus on the moments of solidarity and hope that were captured on camera over the last three months.

Third person charged in NSW for bushfire looting

A third person has been charged as investigations continue over property allegedly stolen during recent bushfires on the state's South Coast.

About 3pm on Friday (10 January), officers from South Coast Police District and the Southern Region Enforcement Squad (RES) executed search warrant at a home in Narooma, on the NSW far south coast, following reports of looting in the South Coast region.

During the search, police located a number of electrical items, which are alleged to have been stolen during recent bushfires.

These items were seized to undergo forensic examination.

A 31-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man have been charged and remain before the courts.

About 7.30pm yesterday (Saturday 11 January 2020), officers stopped a Mazda 6 sedan on George Bass Dr, Batemans Bay.

During a search of the vehicle, police located and seized mobile phones.

Police will allege in court that the phones had been stolen during from a fire-damaged business in Batemans Bay on January 8.

A 26-year-old man, who was the front seat passenger, was arrested at the scene and taken to Batemans Bay Police Station, where he was charged with receiving property-theft – a serious indictable offence.

He was refused bail and will appear at Batemans Bay Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.