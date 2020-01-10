A satellite image taken by NASA has revealed the true devastation of the bushfires on Australia's Kangaroo Island.

On December 16 NASA took an image of the island, which shows a beautiful green landscape.

But in a second image taken on January 7, more than a third of the island is seen on fire or have been completely burnt out.

Actively burning fires are shown as red points.

There are currently two emergency warnings in place on the island, in Vivonne Bay and Pandana, after fires crossed their containment lines.

A series of raging fires have scorched around 155,000 hectares on the island, killing around 25,000 koalas.

Before and after pictures of the winding road through Flinders Chase National Park reveal exactly how brutal the ferocious fires were.

Kangaroo Island, Australia's third-biggest island, is 112km southwest of Adelaide and has several nature reserves to protect the remnants of its natural vegetation and native animals including sea lions, koalas and diverse endangered bird species.

NASA said this is "not only just a major tragedy for the island but an ecological tragedy as well".

Australia's bushfires have razed more than 10.3 million hectares (103,000 sq km) of land - the size of South Korea - in recent months, particularly on the east coast.