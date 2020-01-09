Residents on Australia's Kangaroo Island are being told they have five minutes to leave their homes, as the army goes door-to-door in a desperate evacuation attempt.

An uncontrollable fire is racing towards the town of Parndana — where the army is now evacuating residents.

A Nine News reporter there says ADF members are now going door-to-door to get people out, as the fire is only minutes away from the town.

Ten News reporter Hannah Foord says residents in the town are being given just five minutes to leave.

Kangaroo Island is off the coast of South Australia.

The army is going door-to-door to evacuate residents in Parndana on Kangaroo Island. We’re told the Ravine fire will hit the town in the next half an hour @9NewsAdel pic.twitter.com/mhaAPgD6Ol — Harvey Biggs (@HarveyBiggs) January 8, 2020

Worried for everyone on Kangaroo Island today as the temperatures rise & wind picks up today. Please follow the advice of emergency services and stay safe x — Sarah Hanson-Young💚 (@sarahinthesen8) January 8, 2020

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young has just tweeted saying the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park has also been evacuated.

The entirety of Kangaroo Island off South Australia is on notice as a massive bushfire continues to rage. Photo / AP

The Country Fire Service says the fire in scrub is uncontrolled, is burning in a southeasterly direction and may threaten the safety of people in the area.

State of disaster in Victoria

Earlier today Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said a state of disaster will remain in place for the state over the next 48 hours.

"It's always difficult to predict how challenging the next couple of days will be but with so much fire in the landscape with such a massive fire edge, with hot weather and significant winds, there's every reason to think we are going to have more fire today and, of course, tomorrow and potentially right into the weekend," he said.

"This is a really significant challenge for us. We don't underestimate it. We don't lightly extend the state of disaster.

"We have done it because we believe that it will save lives and that, after all, is the most important thing."

NSW government to provide $1 billion for fire-affected communities

The NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has just revealed her government will provide $1 billion for fire-affected communities

Over two years, the money will be used to repair, restore and rebuild fire-affected communities.

"We know that the bushfires have had a devastating impact on New South Wales," Berejiklian said in a press conference just now.

"In fact that's an understatement," she said.