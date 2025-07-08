Man dies after being sucked into plane engine at Italian airport

“One person not onboard and not affiliated with the company was seriously injured. All 154 passengers and six crew are safe,” it said on X.
“We are doing everything possible to support the affected passengers and crew, providing them with psychological support, while working in close coordination with the Italian authorities.”
The plane was an Airbus A319, according to tracking website Flightradar24.
Flights were suspended at Bergamo Airport, Italy’s third largest by passenger volume, following the incident, but resumed at midday, according to SACBO.
-Agence France-Presse