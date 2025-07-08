Man dies after being sucked into plane engine at Italian airport

A man died after being sucked into the engine of a plane preparing to take off at Bergamo Airport in northern Italy, authorities say. Photo / aviationbrk via X

A man died after being sucked into the engine of a plane preparing to take off at Bergamo Airport in northern Italy Tuesday, an airport spokesperson told AFP.

The victim, who was “neither a passenger nor an airport employee”, forced his way on to the runway, where he was “pursued” in vain by airport security, said the spokesperson for airport management company SACBO.

According to Italy’s Corriere della Sera daily, the man was a 35-year-old Italian. It said he burst into the airport, then used an emergency exit to rush on to the runway toward an aircraft preparing for take-off.

Earlier in the day, Spanish airline Volotea wrote on social media that its flight from Bergamo to Asturias in Spain was involved in an “incident” at 10.35am (0835 GMT).