Riding a populist backlash against the elite, President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to rescue landless peasants from poverty. Instead, he has reinforced the monopolistic grip of landowners.

On the day the gunman killed her husband, Elza

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Taking on the landowners

Backlash to reform

A portal out of poverty