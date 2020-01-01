Authorities have less than 24 hours to move the thousands of people stranded on the NSW South Coast who face a humanitarian crisis amid looming horror fire conditions.

Bushfire-ravaged communities in southern NSW will continue to try to assess the damage after seven lives and at least 176 homes were lost.

Officials said the crisis is developing because there's no fuel, no food and no power.

People line up at the supermarket on the South Coast. Photo / via Twitter

The fires at Malua Bay. Photo / via Twitter

Firefighters say there's "no hope" of containing blazes before Saturday. Three watch and acts on South Coast. 110 fires burning across NSW, half of them uncontained.

Seven people have died so far in these fires and 176 homes have been lost.

Victoria fires

The bushfire crisis is also continuing in Victoria today, where the navy has been deployed to East Gippsland region.

Ships are understood to be heading to Malacoota is, at the epicentre of fires crisis and where 4000 people are to taking refuge on a beach.

The sick and the frail will be the first to be evacuated by helicopter.

Food and fuel supplies are also very low across the fire-ravaged region.

WATCH & ACT - Downgraded from Emergency Warning - Mallacoota Area.

WATCH & ACT - Downgraded from Emergency Warning - Mallacoota Area.

The navy has supplies and an operations team on board — who will distribute water, food and fuel.

Although conditions have eased slightly, there are fears for return of horror fire conditions on Saturday, with high temperatures and strong winds returning.

And, the fires are still spreading with three blazes in East Gippsland have combining to form a huge fire front.