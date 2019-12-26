People along a swath of southern Asia gazed at the sky in marvel on Thursday at a "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

The so-called annular eclipse, in which a thin outer ring of the sun is still visible, could be seen along a path stretching from India and Pakistan to Thailand and Indonesia.

LOOK: The #SolarEclipse has started in Colombo, Sri Lanka as the moon slowly covers the surface of the Sun. Here in the Philippines, the Partial Eclipse will begin at past 12 NN.



Livestream source: https://t.co/RnMJBDmvms pic.twitter.com/i8ZbC3lPy1 — EarthShakerPH (@earthshakerph) December 26, 2019

A roadside vendor holds a special filter and watches a partial solar eclipse in Hyderabad, India. Photo / AP

People look up at the sun with protective glasses to watch a solar eclipse from Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo / AP

Authorities in Indonesia provided telescopes and hundreds of special glasses to protect viewers' eyes. Thousands of people gazed at the sky and cheered and clapped as the sun transformed into a dark orb for more than two minutes, briefly plunging the sky into darkness. Hundreds of others prayed at nearby mosques.

How to view the #SolarEclipse Safely?



Truly, the beautiful solar eclipses are rare events for many, but if you will UNSAFELY look at the sun during an eclipse, they can truly be just once-in-a-lifetime for your eyes!!!



Here are some tips on how to view it with care. :) pic.twitter.com/gEe9IvvUtn — EarthShakerPH (@earthshakerph) December 26, 2019

Birds fly past a partial solar eclipse in Hyderabad, India. Photo / AP

"How amazing to see the ring of fire when the sun disappeared slowly." Photo / AP

WOW!!! Absolutely beautiful cycle of the #solareclipse2019 in the Qasr Al Sarab Desert, United Arab Emirates this morning 26th December! Stunning capture by Gaurav Gcdgr8 IG ubudhabiMagazine #severeweather #SolarEclipse #UAE pic.twitter.com/BRw6iT0RWA — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) December 26, 2019

"How amazing to see the ring of fire when the sun disappeared slowly," said Firman Syahrizal, a resident of Sinabang in Indonesia's Banda Aceh province who witnessed the eclipse with his family.

Advertisement

Solar eclipse shadows through tree leaves in Trichy, India. Trichy was in the path of the annularity, witnessing the 'ring of fire'. #solareclipse2019 #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/r16rZ5X5RU — Bhavya Venkatesh (@bhavyavenkatesh) December 26, 2019



The previous annular solar eclipse in February 2017 was also visible over a slice of Indonesia.

- AP