Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on Meghan and growing up in the White House

To have been a global household name since one's early teens is an experience ordinarily confined to child stars and sporting protégés.

The few who owe their fame to their parents' jobs belong to an even smaller category. To owe it more to the work of one's mother rather than one's father places Chelsea Clinton in a category so vanishingly tiny, she may well be its only member.

The mother and daughter talk to Decca Aitkenhead of The Times.

Bill Clinton with Hillary and daughter Chelsea on the day he announced his bid for the presidency on November 3, 1991. Photo / AP

Facebook connected her to a tattooed soldier in Iraq. Or so she thought

Renee Holland sent her Facebook friend thousands of dollars. She became entwined in a global fraud that the social network and the United States military appear helpless to stop.

Jack Nicas of The New York Times looks at the tragic story that took many twists and turns.

A selfie of Daniel Anonsen that imposter accounts used on Facebook and Instagram. Photo / Supplied

Fighting cybercrime: Meet the woman who hacks the hackers

It's the murkiest of worlds – and most cybercrimes go unreported. For the criminals, the money to be made is worth the risks. But how do they do it? One insider, Kate Fazzini, has broken ranks to reveal the world of digital fraud and corporate extortion.

Will Pavia of The Times meets her.

An insider has broken ranks to give an insight into the murky world of cybercrime. Photo / 123RF

Cool runnings: Destination marathons from Antarctica to Nepal

Michael Clinton has been a runner in more than 60 countries, including seven marathons on all seven continents.

The New York times explores how running a marathon abroad is a built-in way to experience a place with a group of like-minded people.

Mariusz Szeib, Michael Clinton at the start of the Antarctic marathon. Photo / Supplied

The real story of the fake story of one of Europe's most charismatic CEOs

Laboratories Berden had quite a run. Founded in 1996 by Eric Dumonpierre, who also served as CEO, Berden successfully commercialised a drug to treat obesity.

Dumonpierre was celebrated at industry conferences and political forums, and was cited in the media.

The only problem? The CEO wasn't real. Neither was his company. So why then was he cited in media for years?

The Harvard Business Review reports.