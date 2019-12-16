"They took away everything left in me that was human and made me a monster," said the hit man.

Warning: This article contains graphic details which some people may find upsetting

The recruits filed into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The making of a sicario

The murder business

Betrayal and capture

"It's a miracle I survived"

'You won't stand a chance"

"Justice for me would be death"