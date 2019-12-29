The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.

This morning we look at Trump's tweets, unreliable alcohol breath tests, NZ and Australia's battle over honey, tackling the silly season sober and Jackie O's year in Paris.

How Trump reshaped the presidency in over 11,000 tweets

On the morning of Inauguration Day 2017, Donald J. Trump tweeted an opening message to the United States. What followed was a barrage of personal attacks, outrage and boasting, in a near-constant stream of more than 11,000 tweets over 33 months.

At the beginning of his presidency, Trump tweeted about nine times per day. In the past three months, President Trump's tweets have spilled out at triple the rate he set in 2017.

The New York Times investigates the President's tweets.

Trump uses Twitter on his smartphone in his office at Trump Tower in New York on September 29, 2015. Photo / Josh Haner, The New York Times

These machines can put you in jail. Don't trust them

A million Americans are arrested for drunken driving every year. The devices designed to test the concentration of alcohol in their blood have been delivering skewed results.

A New York Times investigation found that the closely guarded machines have helped convict thousands of Americans of a crime they may not have committed.

The Dräger Alcotest 9510 and similar devices from other manufacturers are found in police stations across the US. Photo / Cooper Neill, The New York Times

How a $150 jar of honey could come between NZ and Australia

Australia and New Zealand are at war. Over honey.

New Zealand producers, in the face of protests by their Australian counterparts, want to trademark mānuka honey, a costly nectar beloved by celebrities.

Jamie Tarabay of The New York Times investigates.

Checking hives that produce mānuka honey near Hamilton. Photo / Adam Dean, The New York Times

How to be sober and still be the life and soul of the party

From the broken friendships to grovelling letters of apologies to fuming dinner party hosts, Kate Mulvey knew it she didn't take the first step to sobriety, she would likely end up in a gutter before her 30th birthday.

After too many booze-fuelled blackouts, Kate Mulvey stopped drinking - and a growing band of friends are joining her.

It is possible to navigate the party season sober. Photo / 123RF

The year in Paris that transformed Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

As a college student, Jacqueline Bouvier spent her junior year in Paris, and the city became one of the greatest influences in her life.

The New York Times looks at the year that changed a young Jackie O's life.