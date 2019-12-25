The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.
This morning we look at the icy graveyard of Everest, life as a YouTube celebrity, Tyson Fury on depression, the evolving language for marijuana and beach hopping in Portugal.
Deliverance from 8200 metres
This year saw a record number of people attempt to scale the world's highest peak. The traffic jam of climbers resulted in the loss of many lives.
Hundreds have died trying to scale Everest over the years, and its icy graveyard holds many bodies.
In 2017, New York Times reporter John Branch wrote about the desperate and dangerous pursuit to find two Indian climbers who died trying to reach the summit.
ALSO READ:
• Panic on Everest as group's oxygen tanks fail one after another
What if being a YouTube celebrity is actually backbreaking work?
Emma Chamberlain dropped out of school and changed the world of online video. It hasn't been easy.
Jonah Engel Bromwich of The New York Times reports.
Boxing on: Tyson Fury on the biggest fight of all
At the age of 20 Tyson Fury turned professional and won multiple titles. Then overnight everything fell apart. Fury heard voices, saw demons, ballooned to 178kg on takeaways and sweets, and unravelled into a drunken blur.
Boxing's troubled Gypsy King opens up to Decca Aitkenhead about the "void" of success and the mental health issues that have plagued him his whole life.
Marijuana, reefer, weed: How language keeps evolving for the Devil's lettuce
Kush. Bud. Herb.
Who knows what to call marijuana these days?
Born of the need for secrecy, slang has long dominated pot culture. But as entrepreneurs seek to capitalise on new laws legalising recreational and medical marijuana, they too are grappling with what to call it.
The New York Times looks at the shifting language of marijuana.
Portugal: Little to see but tiny villages and sleepy beaches
The country's Alentejo region has the last unspoiled stretch of Atlantic coast in all of southern Europe, with 65km of nearly untouched beaches.
The New York Times explores the region.