This morning we look at a Russian assassination, what it's like to be married to a tech billionaire, destination sustainability, life as the boss of YouTube and Brad Pitt's onscreen future.
Russia ordered a killing that made no sense. Then the assassin started talking
Oleg Smorodinov found his target on the sixth floor of a cheerless, salmon-coloured building. Carrying out an order, he fired his pistol until the magazine was empty.
So why did Russia order a hit on this Ukrainian electrician?
Melinda Gates: How to stay married to a tech billionaire
Along with Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates is one of the world's two "centibillionaires". Bezos remains top dog despite a $35 billion divorce settlement.
When this much money is sloshing about, divorce, affairs and family fallouts seem to be the standard. Bill and Melinda Gates, however, appear to be Richard Curtis-style rom-com happy. This year they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
Even by the nightmarish standards of the empire she oversees, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has had a dreadful start to 2019. During a single week in February, BuzzFeed reported that her company was running advertisements alongside anti-vaccine content; there was a nationwide panic over the platform's abetting child suicide; and a viral video showed how paedophiles were flourishing on the site.
Brad Pitt on fame: 'I became a hermit and bonged myself into oblivion'
Brad Pitt has been the centre of the world's attention since his 1991 breakout role in Thelma & Louise. From them on everything he did then was scrutinised.
"In the '90s, all that attention really threw me," Pitt said. "It was really uncomfortable for me, the cacophony of expectations and judgments. I really became a bit of a hermit and just bonged myself into oblivion."