Claims that koalas were "functionally extinct" spread widely online as fires raged in Australia. But some scientists warned of the dangers of exaggeration.

There is no doubt that the fires tearing across eastern Australia have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Are koalas going extinct soon?

Related articles:

Where did that phrase come from?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The tumult over a turn of phrase