More than 60 physicians signed a letter saying that the WikiLeaks founder might not survive until February unless he receives an urgent expert medical assessment.

The mental and physical condition of Julian Assange has so deteriorated that he could die in a British jail before his February hearing on extradition to the United States, a group of international doctors has warned.

In an open letter to Britain's home secretary, Priti Patel, more than 60 doctors called for Assange, the 48-year-old founder of WikiLeaks, to be transferred from the high-security Belmarsh prison in London to a university teaching hospital to receive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.