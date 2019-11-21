Luis Calvillo has an angel on his shoulder.

The tattoo covers his left arm, the archangel Michael wielding a sword over howling demons. But Calvillo, 33, believes it was an angel he could not see who kept him alive that day in August.

It was a Saturday morning outside a Walmart in El Paso, and the soccer team he leads was selling snacks to raise money for an out-of-state tournament. One moment he was chatting with a fellow coach; the next, a man was spraying the outside of the store with gunfire, and Calvillo was on the ground, blood pouring

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Day 35: 180 steps, and counting

Day 38: An aborted shopping trip

Day 43: "I know you can do it"

Day 49: Soccer therapy

Day 56: The return of Coach Luis

Day 78: Home in time to say goodbye

Day 88: A life divided by gunfire