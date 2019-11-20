There is still no sign of Maurizio Cattelan's "America," which went missing from a palace in England two months ago. But theories abound.

Just before 5am September 14, a fully-functioning toilet made of 18-karat gold was stolen from an art exhibition at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill.

There has been no trace of it since.

Police are still looking for the missing john — an artwork called "America" by Maurizio Cattelan — but, so far, they remain empty-handed. A spokesman for the force carrying out the investigation, Thames Valley Police, declined to discuss the case, except to confirm

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.