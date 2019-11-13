Doctors who plucked dozens of scraps of paper from the eyes of a 7-year-old bullying victim said they had never seen a case like it.

The girl, from Yuzhou in China's central Henan province, complained of poor vision at the end of September, a day after three boys stopped her on her way to class and forced scraps of paper from a notepad into her eyes, according to Henan Television's City Channel.

The child's mother, surnamed Li, said that in four weeks doctors at several hospitals took most of the scraps out but none was prepared to say if all of the pieces were gone, according to the report.

The specialists consulted by the girl's family said they "had never dealt with such cases" in their decades of experience.

Advertisement

Specialists who treated the 7-year-old girl say they had never seen a case like it. Photo / SCMP

The girl said she was accosted by the boys as she went to class after lunch one day.

"They opened her eyes wide ... crumpled a few scraps at a time and squeezed them in," her mother said.

The school principal, a man surnamed Wang, said that no one could recall how many pieces were put in her eyes.

"There was no teacher there at that moment, and no one could tell how many," he said.

"According to the one who put them in, it was a corner of a sheet of paper from an exercise book."

The principal said the boys who forced scraps of paper into their classmate's eyes "bore no ill will". Photo / SCMP

Wang said the boys were just "playing".

"Children at this age, 7 or 8, they bore no ill will," he said.

It was unclear if any of the boys involved, or school staff, were disciplined.

Advertisement

After treating the girl, doctors advised her family that she should speak to a psychotherapist.

-South China Morning Post