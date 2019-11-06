Donald Trump has exploited social media like no other US president, using it as a springboard to change policy, as a cudgel against critics and as an outlet for self-affirmation. "He needs to tweet like we need to eat," said Kellyanne Conway, his White House counselor.

Along the way, he has lent credibility to unsavory Twitter accounts through his habit of retweeting posts that catch his attention, seemingly without regard for who is behind them or their motives.

In three articles, The New York Times analysed Trump's posts, studied the accounts he follows and interviewed dozens of administration officials, lawmakers,

Attack, attack, attack — with a notable exception

The president's staff wanted his tweets on a 15-minute delay

Foreign intelligence services try to catch his attention

Trump's retweets have given a boost to extremists

He doesn't follow back

You've probably never seen him tweet in public

Mornings are for tweeting

We read every single presidential tweet ever

Twitter is not real life