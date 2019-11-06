COMMENT:

Reaching for verbs to describe Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's final moments, President Donald Trump grabbed hold of "crying," "screaming" and "whimpering."

Reaching for nouns, he said that al-Baghdadi died "like a dog."

I wasn't aware that canines expired in a signature fashion, but Trump knows best, even if he doesn't know so very many words. About a week later, when he took characteristically nasty note of Beto O'Rourke's decision to abandon the presidential race, he said that O'Rourke quit "like a dog."

Some similes demand repetition.

This wasn't one of them.

But a lack of verbal ingenuity never stopped Trump.

