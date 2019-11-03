A United Nations human rights team is gathering testimony about hundreds of people allegedly injured by Chile's police during street protests in recent weeks.

The team yesterday heard accounts about ruptured eyeballs, broken bones and other serious injuries inflicted by police pellets or the impact of tear gas canisters.

Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel has disputed allegations of undue force being used by police.

Authorities have also noted at least 76 police officers have been injured.

At least 20 people have died in the protests, which started last month after the Government announced a hike in subway fares, and expanded to include grievances over education, health services and growing economic inequality.

The investigating mission was sent by Michelle Bachelet, a former Chilean President and now the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The UN investigators will collect testimonies and reports nationwide until November 22.

Chile's National Institute of Human Rights says 1574 injured have been taken to hospital and has filed nearly 200 lawsuits against the state.

- AP