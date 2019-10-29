A small plane has crashed into a house and two residential homes are now engulfed in flames in northern New Jersey, US, according to authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Cessna 414 crashed into a home in Colonia at 11am.

Colonia section of woodbridge twp 2nd alarm...80 Berkley Ave...plane crash into home...2 structures involved in fire pic.twitter.com/NyxDz7ZDVf — NorthJersey FireNews (@NJFires) October 29, 2019

The Colonia Fire Department reports two houses are on fire in the tree-lined street.

Dramatic vision posted by Michael Yolone on social media shows one house ablaze as firefighters fight to control it.

Another video of the crash. Posted by Michael Yonone on Tuesday, 29 October 2019

The Woodbridge mayor said no civilians were injured on the ground.

The wreckage remained in the basement of one of the homes, he said.

The mayor said the FAA reported the pilot was only person on board during the crash.

The pilot's conditon was not known.

More to come.