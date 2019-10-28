Nasa has shared a scary photo of the sun, just a few days before the spooky celebration of Halloween.

Posting on social media, Nasa wrote that "even our star celebrates the spooky season".

"In 2014, active regions on the Sun created this jack-o'-lantern face, as seen in ultraviolet light by our Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite," they wrote on Facebook.

They also encouraged others to download the photo just in time for Halloween.

Elaborating more on how the sun morphed into a sinister face, Nasa said: "They are markers of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields hovering in the sun's atmosphere, the corona.

"This image blends together two sets of extreme ultraviolet wavelengths at 171 and 193 Ångströms, typically colourised in gold and yellow, to create a particularly Halloween-like appearance."

Nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which took the photo, is constantly monitoring the sun from its orbit in space.