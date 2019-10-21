Australian news outlets from across the political spectrum, including Rupert Murdoch's tabloids, united Monday to protest the country's encroaching secrecy laws. Newspapers ran redacted articles on their front pages in a show of solidarity, and online and on the air, prominent journalists called for change.

"When government keeps the truth from you, what are they covering up?" was the question that ran on the cover of newspapers including The Australian, owned by Murdoch; the liberal Fairfax newspapers; and smaller city and rural newspapers. The question was accompanied with lines of text that had been heavily blacked out.

The campaign is

