The demonstrations created the Chinese territory's worst political crisis in years, ensnaring Beijing, Washington and foreign businesses, including the NBA. Here's a guide to what's happening.

At first, the hundreds of thousands of peaceful Hong Kong demonstrators who took to the streets in June were focused on contentious, local legislation that would have allowed extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

But as the list of demands grew in the semiautonomous territory, and as clashes between police and protesters increased, the movement took on greater global importance.

China has viewed the protests as a challenge to its fervent nationalism, while democracy supporters

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What is Hong Kong's relationship with China?

What's driving the protests?

Related articles:

Why have the demonstrations turned violent?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What are the implications for China?

Why is there bipartisan agreement in the United States on supporting the protesters?