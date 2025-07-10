Advertisement
World

Dr Victoria Rose describes a health system dealing with an unrelenting stream of people with traumatic injuries

By Lizzie Dearden
New York Times·
8 mins to read

A child injured in an Israeli airstrike is brough to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, in the early stages of the war on December 5, 2023. Photo / Yousef Masoud, the New York Times

On the morning of June 1, Dr Victoria Rose was nearing the end of her 21-day stint as a volunteer in the Gaza Strip when she saw news of a mass shooting of Palestinians near a food distribution point.

A senior plastic surgeon in London, Rose, 53, had come to

