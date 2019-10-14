All the warnings were there. But President Trump's reliance on his instincts, and his relationships, led him to ignore the consequences of a move that has emboldened Russia, Iran and the Islamic State.

President Donald Trump's acquiescence to Turkey's move to send troops deep inside Syrian territory has in only one week's time turned into a bloody carnage, forced the abandonment of a successful five-year-long American project to keep the peace on a volatile border and given an unanticipated victory to four US adversaries: Russia, Iran, the Syrian government and the Islamic State group.

Rarely has a presidential decision resulted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.