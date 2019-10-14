As the Turkish invasion leads to deteriorating security in northern Syria, the custody of about 11,000 captive Isis fighters — and many thousands more detained Isis women and children — is in doubt.

The escalating chaos in northern Syria as Turkey presses forward with its attack on the United States' erstwhile Kurdish allies is raising fears about the fate of thousands of detainees from the Islamic State group, also known as Isis, that the Kurds have been holding in makeshift wartime prisons.

When announcing that he had cleared the way for the Turkish military operation in northern Syria, President Donald

What is going on in northern Syria?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Who are the Isis detainees?

Related articles:

Will Isis members go free in the chaos?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Might Turkey or the Assad government take custody of Isis prisoners?

Didn't Trump say the United States had already gotten the very worst Isis detainees out of Syria?

What really happened?

Who are the two Britons the United States did manage to take custody of?