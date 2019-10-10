Uganda has announced plans to reintroduce a bill which would bring the death penalty for homosexuals.

The legislation - known as the "Kill the Gays" bill - was removed five years ago, but the government now plans on reintroducing the controversial law within weeks.

While it is already a crime to be gay in the African nation, the legislation will bring death to many who partake in sexual activity with those of the same sex.

"Homosexuality is not natural to Ugandans, but there has been a massive recruitment by gay people in schools, and especially among the youth, where they are promoting the falsehood that people are born like that," Ethics and Integrity Minister Simon Lokodo said.

"Our current penal law is limited. It only criminalises the act. We want it made clear that anyone who is even involved in promotion and recruitment has to be criminalised. Those that do grave acts will be given the death sentence."

The most common method of execution for civilians in Uganda is hanging.

Homosexuality is already punishable by death in a handful of African countries, including Sudan and parts of Nigeria, although it's a taboo subject all across the continent.

Uganda is one of the hardest countries in Africa to be a sexual minority. Under British colonial law, gay sex is punishable with up to life imprisonment and activists said the new bill risked unleashing attacks.

Pepe Julian Onziema from Sexual Minorities Uganda, an alliance of LGBT+ organisations, said its members were fearful.

"When the law was introduced last time, it whipped up homophobic sentiment and hate crimes," said Onziema.

"Hundreds of LGBT+ people have been forced to leave the country as refugees and more will follow if this law is enacted. It will criminalise us from even advocated for LGBT+ rights, let alone supporting and protecting sexual minorities."

Earlier this year, the government of Brunei announced the death penalty for homosexuality before backtracking after intense international backlash.

In respond to Brunei's proposed move at the time, Elton John slammed the country's government.

In a tweet, Elton John said: "I believe that love is love and being able to love as we choose is a basic human right. Wherever we go, my husband David and I deserve to be treated with dignity and respect - as do each and every one of the millions of LGBTQ+ people around the world.

"I commend my friend, #GeorgeClooney, for taking a stand against the anti-gay discrimination and bigotry taking place in the nation of #Brunei - a place where gay people are brutalised, or worse - by boycotting the Sultan's hotels."