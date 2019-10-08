A public servant has been sacked after they were found to have urinated in a kettle.

After the peeing incident, a government department ran an investigation that took over a year to reach an outcome, news.com.au reported.

The Department of Human Services confirmed on Tuesday the worker, from a Disability SA after hours office, had been sacked after the long-running investigation, according to a report from The Adelaide Advertiser.

According to workers, there were fears there had been blood in the urine. But testing of the liquid in the kettle found no trace of blood. Only urine.

The event, where the employee peed in a work kettle, happened in March of 2018. The worker was sacked in July of this year.

"When the incident was reported, an investigation was immediately commenced by the DHS Incident Management Unit … the department's investigative body for any employee misconduct matters," said department spokeswoman.

"The investigation found that urine was present in a workplace kettle. No blood was found.

"The thorough investigation found that a particular individual was at fault and this employee has since been terminated from the department."