A mother and her son died in a theme park tragedy after the helium-powered balloon ride floated away before plunging back to earth.

The accident happened this month at the Majiagou scenic area near the city of Yantai in East China.

Terrifying images show the mother, known only Ms Suo, and her 3-year-old son's final moments as they float up on what they thought to be a joyous ride.

Moments before the mother and son floated away before plunging to the ground in a helium balloon. Photo / Australscope

The tether anchors snapped which made the mother and son soar into the sky to extremely concerning heights. Photo / Australscope

Moments later, the balloon breaks from its tether anchors and soars up into the sky.

Authorities have said that the helium balloon ruptured in the sky and the pair fell to their deaths.

The ride reportedly was not supposed to go any higher than 50m from the ground but when the tethers snapped the balloon continued to rise to an extremely concerning height.

It is still unclear exactly how far Ms Sou and her son fell.

After investigation, the police discovered that the balloon ride was unauthorised and illegal, a Majiagou scenic area staff member revealed.

Despite the police findings, it has not been decided if the park will be facing punishment for negligence.